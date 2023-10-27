Notorious serial Koran burner Salwan Momika to be deported from Sweden

By Chris King • Updated: 27 Oct 2023 • 19:04

Image of Salwan Momika, the Koran burner in Sweden. Credit: Frankie Fouganthin/Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0

THE Swedish Migration Agency announced this Friday, October 27, that Salwan Momika, the notorious Koran-burner, is to be deported from Sweden.

They explained that the Iraqi national will not be granted an extended residence permit. This came in reference to the fact that Momika might have provided incorrect information to the authorities at the time of his residence permit application.

According to the decision – seen by svt.se – it appears that among other things, the Swedish Migration Agency will revoke Momika’s residence, work permit, and refugee status declaration before expelling him. It also: ‘forbids him to return for five years’.

When did Momika receive his Swedish residence permit?

Salwan Momika was registered as an immigrant to Sweden in April 2021 and received a three-year residence permit at the time. According to Jesper Tengroth, the Swedish Migration Agency’s press manager, the case is covered by confidentiality.

‘The grounds are that it has been considered that he provided incorrect information about his protection needs when he applied for a residence permit in Sweden. I can’t go into detail’, he commented.

Momika was granted a time-limited residence permit the Migration Agency stated. Due to obstacles to implemetation, it was valid for the period from October 25, 2023 until 16 April 2024, a fact that TV4 Nyheterna was the first to report. According to the agency, the reason for the obstacle is that, among other things, Momika ‘risks torture’ in Iraq.

Speaking with SVT Nyheter, Momika told the news outlet: ‘I am not leaving Sweden. I will live and die in Sweden. The Swedish Migration Agency has made a serious mistake. I suspect there are hidden political motives behind this decision. I will appeal’.

Can Salwan Momika appeal the decision?

Alice Cullberg, Salwan Momika’s lawyer, also confirmed to SVT that they will appeal the decision. ‘We believe that the Swedish Migration Agency’s decision is incorrect. In our opinion, the evidence is not robust enough’, she said. When asked to provide proof, she responded: ‘It will develop in connection with the appeal’.

It had been previously reported by SVT Nyheter that Momika had been requested to attend a meeting with the Swedish Migration Agency.

The meeting took place in August and was apparently the start of an investigation into Momika’s residence permit.

According to SVT’s information, Momika was quizzed about several images from Iraq, where he is reported to have been seen with weapons in military environments.

If that was the case, then contrary to his own claims, that would prove that he was not only a politician but had also been active in a militia group.

His actions in burning copies of the Koran holy book caused outrage across the Muslim world earlier this year. Violence erupted during some of his burnings as members of the public attempted to prevent Momika from carrying out his protest.