Man Held In Benahavis In Connection With Belgium Terror Attack

By John Ensor • Published: 27 Oct 2023 • 18:24

Man arrested in Benahavis, Malaga. Credit: policianacional/X

POLICE in Malaga have arrested a man with links to the recent jihadist terror attack in Belgium.

Spain’s National Police in Spain have apprehended an individual in Benahavis, Malaga. This arrest was due to his alleged involvement in the extremist incident in Belgium on October 16, in which two Swedish football fans were shot dead.

International Manhunt

The captured man was not just on Spain’s radar. The Belgian authorities had issued an International Arrest and Surrender Order against him. He is implicated in a series of crimes.

These range from drug and arms dealing to money laundering and being part of a notorious gang. Interestingly, he was found possessing counterfeit identification at the time of his capture.

Collaborative Operation

A combined force was behind this operation. The General Information Commissariat teamed up with provincial Information brigades from Madrid and Malaga. They also had the backing of the CNI. The National Court’s Prosecutor’s Office coordinated this mission, with direction from the Central Court of Instruction number Two.

Digging Deeper Into The Connection

With a tip-off from Belgium, the Spanish authorities started probing a potential link between the Belgian attacker and someone in Spain. Their investigation revealed that both individuals might have been embroiled in illicit dealings connected to organised crime.

The primary suspect was eventually tracked down in Benahavis, Malaga. He had been dodging the law using his fake identification. Following his arrest, the police scoured his residence. They discovered various documents, electronic gadgets, and a considerable sum of money. Currently, the investigative team is piecing together the nature of the relationship between the two men.

The arrested man has now been handed over to the Central Court of Investigation of Guard. The presiding judge has ordered his imprisonment.