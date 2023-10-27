By Anna Ellis • Published: 27 Oct 2023 • 13:54

Munich's Schedule: 172 Destinations Await Travellers. Image: Deutsche Lufthansa / Facebook.

As the clocks change and winter approaches, Munich Airport is gearing up for a new and exciting winter flight schedule.

The new schedule promises travellers a staggering choice of 172 destinations.

Running from Sunday, October 29, 2023, to Saturday, March 30, 2024, this winter schedule boasts a diverse array of options, including 43 long-haul destinations, 116 medium-haul journeys, and connections to 13 German cities.

Deutsche Lufthansa, the airport’s flagship carrier, is set to elevate the travel experience this winter with new additions to its route network.

Among the highlights is the maiden voyage to Bangalore, India, from the heart of Bavaria.

This long-haul route will be serviced three times a week with the cutting-edge Airbus A350, showcasing the epitome of modern aviation.

Lufthansa is also expanding its European offerings with fresh destinations. Oulu in Finland will be within reach twice a week, as will Arrecife on Lanzarote.

After a hiatus of several years, flights to Glasgow will be reinstated on a weekly basis, while Marrakesh will see two flights each week from Munich. Building on their summer success, Lufthansa will continue to connect passengers to Beijing and Shanghai during the winter season.

Moreover, the popular Airbus A380 will take on the routes to Bangkok and Los Angeles, adding a touch of grandeur to these journeys.

Munich Airport’s allure doesn’t end with Lufthansa’s expansion; other airlines are making their mark too. SalamAir from Oman has been flying to Muscat and on to Salalah twice a week since September 30.

Uzbekistan Airlines will soon provide travellers with two flights per week to Tashkent, while the Norwegian carrier Wideroe will introduce Bergen to its winter schedule starting in January 2024. For those seeking a luxurious escape, the new airline BeOnd offers something truly special.

On Wednesdays and Sundays, this Maldivian airline will connect Munich with Male using an Airbus A319 exclusively featuring business class seating.

SmartLynx will whisk passengers to Ras al Khaimah, the northernmost emirate of the United Arab Emirates, with a twice-weekly service.

In addition, Etihad Airways will ramp up their flights to Abu Dhabi, increasing the frequency from one daily flight to ten flights a week.

In the realm of traditional tourism, the relatively young airline Marabu is set to introduce flights to Fuerteventura, Gran Canaria, and Tenerife during the winter season.