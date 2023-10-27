Newcastle and Italy star banned for 10 months for breaching betting rules

By Chris King •
THE Newcastle United and Italy footballer Sandro Tonali was hit with a 10 month ban on Thursday, October 26, for breaching betting rules.
As a result of the ruling by the Italian Football Federation (FIGC), should his nation qualify for Euro 2024, the 23-year-old midfielder will be ruled out.
After moving to St James’ Park from Serie A giants AC Milan for £55m last July, the Magpies’s second most expensive signing is unable to play for the club again until next August. He featured in 12 games for Eddie Howe’s side this season.
On top of his ban, it was confirmed in a statement from the FIGC that the player was also handed a €20,000 (approx £17,380). He was found guilty of violating violating Article 24 of a ruling that prohibits players placing bets on football events organised by FIGC, UEFA and FIFA.
According to their report, Tonali initially agreed on an 18-month ban with the federal prosecutor. However, eight months of that total will be commuted if the midfielder agrees to participate in a ‘recovery programme’ designed to aid the Italian’s ‘recovery from gambling addiction’.
As part of this ‘therapy’, Tonali must make at least 16 public appearances at ‘federal territorial centres’, gambling addiction recovery centres and amateur sports associations across Italy. On these occasions, he will be expected to discuss the dangers of betting with young players.
‘The plea bargain and extenuating circumstances have been taken into consideration and the players’ collaboration went above and beyond, therefore we must continue to respect the rules we have established for ourselves’, Gabriele Gravina, the FIGC president, told Sky Sports Italia.
Nicolo Fagioli, the Juventus midfielder, was also hit with with a seven-month ban for breaching FIGC betting rules earlier this month.
He was fined €12,500 (approx £10,850) and saw his 12-month ban reduced to seven after agreeing to take part in at least six months of a similar therapy plan to tackle his gambling problem.
Whether it will be his final match in a Newcastle shirt remains to be seen but Tonali made an appearance in the Champions League during Wednesday night’s 0-1 home defeat by Borussia Dortmund.
Eddie Howe was protective of his player when interviewed before the 4-0 win over Crystal Palace last weekend. ‘He’s been dealing with a lot and, from what I can see, from a few hours a day, he’s handling himself really well and is dealing with emotions incredibly strongly’, he insisted.
