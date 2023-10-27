Orange weather warning issued for flooding in 16 sub-regions of Portugal this weekend

By Chris King • Updated: 27 Oct 2023 • 17:15

Image of sign warning of bad weather in Portugal. Credit: Sergey Nivens/Shutterstock.com

AT least 16 sub-regions of Portugal have been placed under an orange weather warning for flooding this Friday, October 27.

Civil Protection warned of the possibility of flooding due to the expected worsening of the weather situation over the weekend, starting this afternoon.

Speaking to the press, André Fernandes, the commander of the National Emergency and Civil Protection Authority (ANEPC), revealed that the entity had decided to raise the state of readiness of resources to the orange level in 16 sub-regions of the entity.

They placed special focus on the north, central regions, Lisbon, and the Tagus Valley he explained. Fernandes assured that a preventive SMS will also be sent to the population alerting them to the risk of flooding.

Which regions are most at risk of flooding?

He pointed out that according to the Portuguese Environment Agency, the river basins with the greatest flood potential were those of the River Lima.

This was particularly the case in Arcos de Valdevez, Ponte da Barca and Ponte de Lima), Cávado, Douro (especially in the Tâmega and Tua sub-basins), Vouga and Mondego rivers he insisted.

‘It is possible for floods to occur in these river basins, as well as floods in urban areas, so citizens must take self-protection measures against the risk of flooding’, the commander stated. He also highlighted the fact that the recent saturation of the ground could increase the risk flooding.

The Civil Protection commander also warned of the prospect of wind, sometimes strong, and advised homeowners that allowing objects to fall onto public roads should be prevented.

Rough sea conditions are also predicted

Rough seas are expected, particularly on Sunday, with members of the public advised to refrain from going outside in coastal areas.

Fernandes explained that the damage caused by bad weather in Ponte de Lima yesterday – in an area that is particularly vulnerable to flooding – was being assessed.

A 25 per cent increase in the number of personnel on standby across the country is in place for ANEPC’s readiness under orange level conditions.

The ANEPC Operational Coordination Centre will meet on Saturday and Sunday to monitor any occurrences and, if necessary, will extend the state of alert beyond Sunday the commander detailed.

Orange alerts have been issued in the districts of Porto, Viana do Castelo, Leiria, Aveiro, Coimbra and Braga today, due to the forecast of strong maritime unrest, according to the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and Atmosphere (IPMA).

These warnings will remain in force until midday on Saturday. Northwestern waves of 5 to 6 metres in height are expected, with a maximum height of 10 metres. Between midday on Saturday and 6 am on Sunday, the alerts will drop to yellow.

Due to the forecast of maritime unrest, the IPMA also placed the districts of Faro and Beja under yellow warning until 6 pm on Saturday, Setúbal until midnight on Sunday and Lisbon until 6 am on Sunday.

An orange warning, due to the forecast of persistent and sometimes heavy rain, was also issued by the IPMA for the districts of Porto, Viana do Castelo and Braga. These will be in force between 9 am on Saturday and midnight on Sunday.

Orange warning are issued by the IPMA whenever there is a ‘moderate to high risk meteorological situation’ and the yellow warning when there is a risk situation for certain activities dependent on the meteorological situation.

The IPMA also placed the Madeira archipelago under yellow warning due to rain, sometimes heavy, between 3 am and 6 pm on Sunday.