Orihuela’s November Program with a Special Event for International Community

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 27 Oct 2023 • 19:05
Discover the beauty of Orihuela's diverse culture
Image: Shutterstock/ Zoran Pucarevic
THE Tourism Department has once again presented an interesting program of events for the month of November including special events for the British population in the municipality. It includes a ‘Visit to the Museum of Science and Cyanotype Workshop’ on November 5. This interactive museum is a renowned institution in the Valencian Community, offering the perfect opportunity for both children and adults to engage with science. Participants can also take part in a cyanotype workshop, a photographic process producing blue-toned prints from original negatives, for a nominal fee of €3.
‘Miguel, the Poet Shepherd – Route through the Orchard’ takes place on November 11. International visitors, particularly the British community in Orihuela, have something to look forward to on November 17. The ‘Blue Trail of Cabo Roig’ is designed exclusively for them, with a guided tour in English starting from Playa de la Zenia at 4:30 PM, aiming to introduce the British population to Orihuela’s cultural riches. The coastal exploration continues on November 26 with the ‘Military Detachment in Orihuela Costa.’ This rare opportunity allows visitors to discover the inner workings of this detachment, led by COE military personnel, in the beautiful Cabo Roig Blue Trail area.
Additionally, the ‘Palm Grove and Mining Oven’ route on November 3 and the ‘Palaces and Velázquez’ route on November 10 offer unique experiences. Don’t forget that registration is free, but spaces are limited, so be sure to reserve your spot through the website www.orihuelaturistica.es.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.