Orihuela’s November Program with a Special Event for International Community

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 27 Oct 2023 • 19:05

Discover the beauty of Orihuela's diverse culture Image: Shutterstock/ Zoran Pucarevic

THE Tourism Department has once again presented an interesting program of events for the month of November including special events for the British population in the municipality. It includes a ‘Visit to the Museum of Science and Cyanotype Workshop’ on November 5. This interactive museum is a renowned institution in the Valencian Community, offering the perfect opportunity for both children and adults to engage with science. Participants can also take part in a cyanotype workshop, a photographic process producing blue-toned prints from original negatives, for a nominal fee of €3.

International Community Welcome

‘Miguel, the Poet Shepherd – Route through the Orchard’ takes place on November 11. International visitors, particularly the British community in Orihuela, have something to look forward to on November 17. The ‘Blue Trail of Cabo Roig’ is designed exclusively for them, with a guided tour in English starting from Playa de la Zenia at 4:30 PM, aiming to introduce the British population to Orihuela’s cultural riches. The coastal exploration continues on November 26 with the ‘Military Detachment in Orihuela Costa.’ This rare opportunity allows visitors to discover the inner workings of this detachment, led by COE military personnel, in the beautiful Cabo Roig Blue Trail area.

More Activities…

Additionally, the ‘Palm Grove and Mining Oven’ route on November 3 and the ‘Palaces and Velázquez’ route on November 10 offer unique experiences. Don’t forget that registration is free, but spaces are limited, so be sure to reserve your spot through the website www.orihuelaturistica.es.