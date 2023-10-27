Restoring El Castillejo de Monteagudo, Murcia

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 27 Oct 2023 • 15:01

Restoring the Majesty of Castillejo de Monteagudo Image: Shutterstock/David Moreno Hernandez

EL Castillejo de Monteagudo, also known as the Palace of King Lobo Ibn Mardanis, stands as a grand fortified structure in Murcia. After undergoing extensive restoration work, it is expected to open its doors to the public in 2024.

A €1.5 Million Investment

The Murcia City Council is in dialogue with the Institute of Cultural Heritage of Spain to finalise an agreement that will allow visitors to explore this historical treasure in the early months of 2024. The city has applied for 2 per cent of Cultural funding for the restoration of Castillejo de Monteagudo as part of the strategic project ‘Las Fortalezas del Rey Lobo,’ totalling €1.5 million.

900 Year Old Cultural Site

This ambitious project seeks to revitalise the palace’s most significant parts, the ‘crucero’ courtyard, and the upper level, declared an Artistic Historical Monument in 1931, transforming it into a cultural attraction within the natural surroundings of the Murcia orchard. This historic site, now under public ownership, has a rich history dating back almost 900 years, making it a significant landmark for both locals and tourists to appreciate and explore.

