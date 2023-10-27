Restoring El Castillejo de Monteagudo, Murcia

By Catherine McGeer •
Restoring the Majesty of Castillejo de Monteagudo
EL Castillejo de Monteagudo, also known as the Palace of King Lobo Ibn Mardanis, stands as a grand fortified structure in Murcia. After undergoing extensive restoration work, it is expected to open its doors to the public in 2024.
The Murcia City Council is in dialogue with the Institute of Cultural Heritage of Spain to finalise an agreement that will allow visitors to explore this historical treasure in the early months of 2024. The city has applied for 2 per cent of Cultural funding for the restoration of Castillejo de Monteagudo as part of the strategic project ‘Las Fortalezas del Rey Lobo,’ totalling €1.5 million.
This ambitious project seeks to revitalise the palace’s most significant parts, the ‘crucero’ courtyard, and the upper level, declared an Artistic Historical Monument in 1931, transforming it into a cultural attraction within the natural surroundings of the Murcia orchard. This historic site, now under public ownership, has a rich history dating back almost 900 years, making it a significant landmark for both locals and tourists to appreciate and explore.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
