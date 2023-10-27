Signs point to the price of butane gas cylinders in Spain falling again in November

By Chris King • Updated: 27 Oct 2023 • 23:45

Image of a lorry delivering butane gas cylinders. Credit: IMAGEN PUNTO DE LUZ/Shutterstock.com

WITH colder weather set to arrive now that November is on the horizon, an increase in energy costs is to be expected in Spain.

Although the majority of householders currently run their homes on electricity and natural gas supplies, there are still millions of people in the country who depend on butane gas to heat their homes or for other uses.

Butane gas cylinder prices are regulated by the Government in order to limit their fluctuation in line with inflation in the international energy markets.

Despite the concern about winter approaching, there is good news in the pipeline for consumers of this fuel. A new decrease in the price of the these gas bottles is anticipated for the remainder of 2023, according to vibes.okdiario.com.

What is the current price of a standard gas cylinder?

As established by Royal Decree-Law 11/2022, dated June 25, the price of a standard butane cylinder with a capacity between eight and 20 kilos is limited to €19.99.

The decrease in the Consumer Price Index (CPI) and that of raw materials in recent months helped to reduce the price in Spain considerably in September, bringing the cost down to €14.43.

It is now expected that the next review of the price on butane bottles, which is scheduled for November, will accompany these good figures.

Specifically, this update to butane cylinder prices will be announced next Tuesday, November 21. The Government implements the price change in the Official State Gazette (BOE) on the third Tuesday of every odd-numbered month.

In accordance with the trend observed since November 2022, it is expected that the price of a butane cylinder will continue its decline next month, possibly remaining at a lower price until 2024. This modification will then remain in force until January 15 of next year.

How many homes in Spain still use butane gas?

According to the National Markets and Competition Commission (CNMC), there are still about eight million homes that use butane gas in Spain.

This figure represents 23.1 per cent of total Spanish households, but it has been decreasing in recent years due to the expansion of natural gas services across the territory.

Homes that still use butane gas are usually located in rural or mountainous regions, where access to natural gas is more difficult or expensive. They are also more common in low-income households, since butane gas is cheaper than natural gas.

In recent years, the price of butane gas has increased significantly, leading some households to choose to switch to other energy sources, such as natural gas or electricity. Despite this decrease in consumption, butane gas continues to be an important energy source for many Spanish homes.