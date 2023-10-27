Spain’s Remarkable Journey Towards Gender Equality

By John Ensor • Published: 27 Oct 2023 • 13:53

RECENT statistics show that in the vast landscape of the European Union, Spain stands out as a beacon of progress for gender equality.

Currently, Spain holds a proud 4th place in the EU’s Gender Equality Index, boasting a score of 76.4 out of 100. To put that into perspective, Spain is a commendable 6.2 points ahead of the EU average. This isn’t just a fleeting moment of success, Spain has been on a steady climb, according to a report from eige.europa.eu.

Spain’s Progress

Rewind over a decade ago to 2010, and Spain’s score was 10 points lower. Over these years, the nation has made significant strides, particularly in areas of power and time management. Just between 2020 and 2021, Spain leapt forward by 1.8 points, moving up two spots in the ranking. This growth can be attributed to their advancements in the domains of knowledge and time.

Spain’s prowess is most evident in the domain of power. Holding the 3rd rank among all EU countries, Spain has showcased remarkable progress, especially in economic decision-making. Here, they hold the enviable 2nd spot in the EU, having boosted their score by 3.4 points in a single year, from 2020 to 2021. While Spain shines brightly in the political decision-making sub-domain as well, there’s been a slight dip recently, indicating areas to focus on.

However, it’s not all sunshine. Spain has faced challenges in domains like work and health. Their ranking in work took a hit, pushing them to the 17th position. Additionally, in health, they slid down a notch to 6th place.

To understand the significance of Spain’s achievements, it’s essential to grasp the concept of ‘Upward Convergence in Gender Equality.’ It’s a positive trend where countries are bridging the gender equality gap. Nations with lower scores are catching up to the frontrunners, creating a harmonious balance across the EU.

Spain: Leading Gender Equality

Spain, in this scenario, is a trailblazer. It doesn’t merely surpass the EU’s average score; it’s setting the pace, widening the gap with its rapid advancements.

The Gender Equality Index offers a scorecard, rating countries between 1 and 100. A score of 100 would be the dream—a world of perfect equality between women and men. Spain, with its impressive journey, is helping the EU inch closer to that dream.

In essence, Spain’s journey in gender equality is more than just numbers; it’s a story of a nation’s commitment, challenges, and the relentless pursuit of a more equal society.