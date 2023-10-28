After 11 Years Ronan Keating’s Wife Makes Surprise Announcement

By John Ensor • Published: 28 Oct 2023 • 14:34

Storm and Ronan Keating. Credit: Stormykeating/Instagram.com

THIS week, the Australian wife of famous singer Ronan Keating, took to social media to make a surprising announcement.

Australian-born, Storm Keating posted a video on the social media platform Instagram to express her joy and announce her official British citizenship status after living in England for 11 years, according to Dublin Live.

A Journey From Down Under

Storm, a television producer and director, was born in Childers, Queensland, and had previously worked on programmes such as ‘The Apprentice Australia,’ ‘MasterChef Australia’ and ‘The Voice Australia’ before moving to England in 2012.

In London she pursued a career as a producer-director on The Voice UK and since then has chosen to live in England on a permanent basis.

The 42-year-old brand ambassador met Ronan during her time on The X Factor Australia. The couple later married in 2015. The Keatings have two children between them, Cooper Archer born in 2017 and their daughter, Coco, in 2020.

Gaining Citizenship Status

After more than a decade in the UK, Storm finally attained her British citizenship. Residents living in Britain for over five years can apply, making Storm eligible since 2017.

The fashion ambassador dressed impeccably for the occasion, opting for a grey tweed jacket, black trousers, and a pristine white shirt.

In contrast, Ronan was the epitome of sophistication in a beige suit paired with a deep maroon turtleneck, showing his unwavering support. The moment was also shared with Ronan’s grown-up daughters Missy and Ali from his previous marriage to Yvonne Connolly.

Storm posted on Instagram: ‘After living in England for 11 years and bearing two British babies, I have pledged my allegiance to the King and can now proudly call myself officially a British citizen. Unofficially of course, a huge piece of my heart is Irish too.’

Lots of congratulatory messages poured in: ‘Congratulations! I’m a Pomaussie too,’ said one fellow expatriate. One person dared to ask: ‘Just curious why didn’t u apply for Irish citizenship instead.’ Another cheekily added: ‘Brave woman wanting to be part of this country congratulations x.’

Eco-Friendly Living

The high-profile duo have shared a €5.7 million home in Hertfordshire since 2016. According to Ronan they have made several eco-conscious modifications over the years: ‘via solar panels and air source heat pumps,’ their home operates with a neutral energy output.