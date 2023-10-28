Another Earthquake In Almeria

By Jennifer Popplewell •
FOR the second time this month, an earthquake has rocked the Almeria region.
At 11:24pm on Thursday, October 26, an earthquake of magnitude 2.8 on the Richter scale was recorded in parts of Almeria, with its epicentre in Carboneras.
According to the National Geographic Institute (NGI), the earthquake had its epicentre in the municipality of Carboneras, but it was also recorded to have been felt in many nearby municipalities.
The earthquake is considered at a level three on the intensity level, which is ‘weak’, as it was mainly felt by those inside buildings or ‘at rest’. Reports stated that a slight tremor was experienced, with objects swaying, but no actual damage being caused.
According to reports to the NGI by by witnesses, the earthquake was most intensely felt in El Sopalmo (Mojacar), Alfaix (Los Gallardos), Carboneras, Los Gallardos, Turre and Ventanicas-El Cantal (Mojacar playa). With less intensity, it was also felt in El Llano de Don Antonio (Carboneras), Vera, Valle del Este (Vera), Huerta Nueva (Los Gallardos), Rombla Honda (Lubrín), Mojacar Playa, Sorbas and Vista de los Angeles ( Mojacar).
There have been no reports of material damage, nor have there been any aftershocks so far. Residents are now left to wait and wonder whether another tremble awaits.
