By Anna Ellis •
Published: 28 Oct 2023 • 10:56
Costa Blanca Male Voice Choir Strikes Chord Of Generosity. Costa Blanca Male Voice Choir
The Costa Blanca Male Voice Choir (CBMVC) demonstrated remarkable generosity and compassion by raising a significant amount of 1,500€ to support SOS Ukraine.
This musical endeavour unfolded during their captivating summer concerts in the enchanting Caves of Benidoleig, and more recently, at the successful event at the DAR Centre in Javea.
The raised funds will serve a profound purpose, extending a helping hand to those fleeing conflict.
They will be channelled into crucial areas such as fuel, flights, medical care, and essential psychological support for the families embarking on this arduous journey to rebuild their lives.
The choir’s harmonious mission doesn’t stop here.
Their next vocal symphony will resonate in the Remembrance Service at the Moraira church on November 10, commencing at 6:30:PM where they will continue to honour and remember those who’ve made sacrifices in the name of peace.
For those who have ever dreamt of joining this talented ensemble, the CBMVC extends an invitation to men of all nationalities who share a passion for singing.
You can get in touch with Mike at +34 645081539 for more information on how to be a part of this remarkable choir.
For additional details, you can visit their website at www.costablancamalevoicechoir.com.
The CBMVC holds rehearsals every Tuesday at 5:45.PM at Bar Mediterraneo, Teulada.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere north of Alicante on the Costa Blanca with her family for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking. Anna is a news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in the Costa Blanca South area and Almeria. Share your story with her by emailing editorial@euroweeklynews.com.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.