By Anna Ellis • Published: 28 Oct 2023 • 10:56

Costa Blanca Male Voice Choir Strikes Chord Of Generosity. Costa Blanca Male Voice Choir

The Costa Blanca Male Voice Choir (CBMVC) demonstrated remarkable generosity and compassion by raising a significant amount of 1,500€ to support SOS Ukraine.

This musical endeavour unfolded during their captivating summer concerts in the enchanting Caves of Benidoleig, and more recently, at the successful event at the DAR Centre in Javea.

The raised funds will serve a profound purpose, extending a helping hand to those fleeing conflict.

They will be channelled into crucial areas such as fuel, flights, medical care, and essential psychological support for the families embarking on this arduous journey to rebuild their lives.

The choir’s harmonious mission doesn’t stop here.

Their next vocal symphony will resonate in the Remembrance Service at the Moraira church on November 10, commencing at 6:30:PM where they will continue to honour and remember those who’ve made sacrifices in the name of peace.

For those who have ever dreamt of joining this talented ensemble, the CBMVC extends an invitation to men of all nationalities who share a passion for singing.

You can get in touch with Mike at +34 645081539 for more information on how to be a part of this remarkable choir.

For additional details, you can visit their website at www.costablancamalevoicechoir.com.

The CBMVC holds rehearsals every Tuesday at 5:45.PM at Bar Mediterraneo, Teulada.