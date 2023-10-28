Bonjour! France’s Tourism Boom is on the Horizon

By Anna Ellis •
Updated: 28 Oct 2023 • 16:25
Image: Hayk_Shalunts / Shutterstock.com
According to GlobalData, France is anticipated to witness a significant annual increase in international arrivals, projected to grow at a rate of 12.1 per cent between 2022 and 2025.
This projection indicates that by 2025, France is expected to attract an estimated 93.7 million international travellers annually, solidifying its position as the world’s foremost tourist destination.
France’s popularity extends beyond Europe, with travellers from the United Kingdom, Germany, and Belgium, as well as from distant locations such as China and the United States, all contributing to its appeal.
Hannah Free, a Travel and Tourism Analyst at GlobalData, affirmed this trend, stating that “Spain closely follows France, with 71.66 million international tourists, followed by Turkey with 50.45 million, and Italy with 49.81 million inbound international tourists in 2022.”
France and Spain consistently maintain their status as top travel destinations and serve as prominent leaders in the Travel and Tourism Development Index (TTDI).
The TTDI assesses various factors that contribute to the long-term success and adaptability of the global travel and tourism sector.
Europe continues to be the world’s leading destination for international inbound tourist arrivals both before and after the health crisis.
