Malaga’s New Batchelor Party Rules: Too Soft Or Overkill?

By John Ensor • Published: 28 Oct 2023 • 10:55

Stag party on Spanish streets. Credit: Evgeny Gubenko/Shutterstock.com

CERTAIN cities in Spain have recently announced a crackdown on rowdy bachelor parties, with hefty fines proposed for those who fall foul of the rules. Are the new measures a step too far or not tough enough to make a difference?

The city councils of Sevilla, Malaga, Granada, Logroño, and Leon have unveiled plans to revise their local regulations in response to numerous complaints from both locals and tourists about disruptive bachelor party antics, writes 20 Minutos.

Stepping Up Restrictions In Seville And Malaga

The municipalities of Malaga and Sevilla, both located in Andalusia, have led the way in these crackdowns. On Friday, October 27, Sevilla’s local Government Board recently introduced a legal change that could see individuals fined up to €750 for inappropriate attire during street-based bachelor festivities.

According to an official statement, penalties will apply to those ‘travelling or staying on public roads or public spaces without clothing or only in underwear, with clothing or accessories that represent the genitals of the human being or with dolls or elements of a sexual nature.’

Minerva Salas, the Government spokesperson, stated that this move ‘represents compliance with the commitment made by the mayor, Jose Luis Sanz (PP), to put a stop to bachelor parties.’ She added, ‘Seville is a city open to tourism, but we cannot allow its image to be tarnished by these events that disrupt the harmony between residents and visitors.’

In contrast, last September, Malaga took action against what they termed ‘uncivil behaviours that might hinder the harmony between locals and tourists.’ The amendment to their ordinance specifically prohibits individuals from ‘travelling or remaining on public roads or spaces without appropriate attire or with objects of a sexual nature’ unless given explicit municipal permission.

‘Drunken’ Tourism: A Problem Across Spain

Oscar Garcia, president of León’s hoteliers, expressed concerns especially for businesses located in historic areas. He highlighted that several establishments have even placed signs at entrances, explicitly denying access to stag and hen party groups.

These measures, he explained, are necessary to ‘ensure a pleasant environment within’ and manage the influx of ‘drunken tourism.’

Logroño has also faced similar issues, especially around the Laurel Street area. Since 2018, the city has prohibited bachelor party attendees from parading semi-clad in public. Meanwhile, Granada had already set penalties in 2009 for disruptive behaviours, such as using megaphones in public.

The Right Balance

With these regulations in place, the debate continues. As ever, authorities are keen to strike the right balance. Are these sanctions enough to deter such behaviour, or so tough that visitors will simply choose another destination where their spending power will be welcomed.