By Anna Ellis • Published: 28 Oct 2023 • 11:40

Party The Night Away With Bruised Not Broken In El Campello

Join the fun on Saturday, November 25, for an evening of music and support at The Garden Room in El Campello, hosted by the Bruised not Broken Cancer Charity.

Grab your dancing shoes and enjoy the sounds of The Cap Band.

Tickets are available for just €10 at The Garden Room or the charity shop in El Campello and food and drinks will be available for purchase throughout the night.

Bruised not Broken is a cancer support charity with a heartfelt mission.

Established in 2011 by Lorraine Massie, this organisation stands as a tribute to the life and courage of her daughter, Rebecca Isaacs, who bravely fought cancer for four years before passing away in 2010.

Bruised not Broken provides emotional, practical, and financial support to families facing the challenges of this devastating disease.

The charity believes in making a direct impact by assisting those in need, rather than contributing to cancer research.

You can visit the charity shop in El Campello at Calle San Bartolome, 55, where, you’ll discover a diverse range of both new and second-hand goods.

The shop is open from Monday to Saturday, 10:30 AM until 2:00 PM.

