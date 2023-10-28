By Anna Ellis •
Published: 28 Oct 2023 • 11:40
Party The Night Away With Bruised Not Broken In El Campello. Image: Bruised not Broken,
Join the fun on Saturday, November 25, for an evening of music and support at The Garden Room in El Campello, hosted by the Bruised not Broken Cancer Charity.
Grab your dancing shoes and enjoy the sounds of The Cap Band.
Tickets are available for just €10 at The Garden Room or the charity shop in El Campello and food and drinks will be available for purchase throughout the night.
Bruised not Broken is a cancer support charity with a heartfelt mission.
Established in 2011 by Lorraine Massie, this organisation stands as a tribute to the life and courage of her daughter, Rebecca Isaacs, who bravely fought cancer for four years before passing away in 2010.
Bruised not Broken provides emotional, practical, and financial support to families facing the challenges of this devastating disease.
The charity believes in making a direct impact by assisting those in need, rather than contributing to cancer research.
You can visit the charity shop in El Campello at Calle San Bartolome, 55, where, you’ll discover a diverse range of both new and second-hand goods.
The shop is open from Monday to Saturday, 10:30 AM until 2:00 PM.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere north of Alicante on the Costa Blanca with her family for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking. Anna is a news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in the Costa Blanca South area and Almeria. Share your story with her by emailing editorial@euroweeklynews.com.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.