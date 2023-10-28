Police Arrest Shoe Offender

By Jennifer Popplewell • Published: 28 Oct 2023 • 17:27

Hidden Camera Credit: Shutterstock

A MAN has been arrested in Almería for recording under a woman’s skirt with a camera that was hidden in his shoe.

The National Police have arrested a man in El Ejido (Almería) who was making sexual recordings with a hidden camera. He had been hanging around the victim’s business, where she is the owner, for some time, and suspicions arose among employees that the man could be obsessed with her as he only appeared when the owner was working. They also noticed how the visits began to increase and that the offender always requested the same service at a cutting machine, which required the victim to bend over to operate it.

As time went by, the victim realised that every time she went to the machine, he raised his left leg strangely, thinking at first that it could be a nervous tic. However, one day she thought she saw the detainee remove a device from his shoe and put it in his pocket, which set alarm bells ringing in her head.

The woman decided to check the cameras and saw how he pointed his shoe under her skirt and immediately put his hand to his ankle before inserting something into his pocket. Upon seeing this, she reported the facts to the police, who analysed the video and intercepted the perpetrator on his next visit. After the arrest, the agents were able to verify that the man was carrying two small recording devices hidden between his shoe and sock, with the lenses pointing upward.

The police are currently working to determine if there are other victims, whilst the offender remains in custody.