Sweden among 45 countries to abstain in UN General Assembly vote for Gaza ceasefire

By Chris King •
Updated: 28 Oct 2023 • 17:06
Image of the UN General Assembly.
Credit: un.org
SWEDEN was among 45 countries that abstained during a UN General Assembly vote on a ceasefire in Gaza that took place last night, on Friday, October 27.
The resolution was eventually adopted after 120 countries voted in favour, 14 against, and with 45 abstentions, according to UN News. A call for an: ‘immediate, durable and sustained humanitarian truce leading to a cessation of hostilities’, had been made by the UN.
With 120 votes in favor, 14 against and 45 abstentions, the #UNGA adopted the resolution for “protection of civilians and upholding legal and humanitarian obligations” on the ongoing #Gaza crisis. Take a look at some highlights from yesterday's debate 📺⬇️ pic.twitter.com/qQvxUFVmsN
— UN News (@UN_News_Centre) October 28, 2023
With 120 votes in favor, 14 against and 45 abstentions, the #UNGA adopted the resolution for “protection of civilians and upholding legal and humanitarian obligations” on the ongoing #Gaza crisis. Take a look at some highlights from yesterday's debate 📺⬇️ pic.twitter.com/qQvxUFVmsN
— UN News (@UN_News_Centre) October 28, 2023
The General Assembly first voted down a Canadian proposal for an amendment to the resolution that did not pass the vote, as it failed to reach the required two-thirds majority. It condemned the Hamas terrorist attack and demanded the immediate release of the Israeli hostages.
When the General Assembly next considered a cease-fire proposal – which did not mention either Hamas or Israel – Israel, the US, Austria and the Czech Republic voted no to the ceasefire, while France and Russia voted yes.
Sweden, Australia, Ukraine, Germany, Italy, Denmark, Finland and Great Britain were among the nations that abstained.
Speaking with aftonbladet.se, Foreign Minister Tobias Billström’s press secretary Anna Erhardt explained: ‘Sweden abstained in the vote, along with a majority of EU member states, because the resolution does not clearly condemn Hamas’ terrorist attacks against Israel and does not refer to Israel’s right to defend itself against terrorists’.
Following the vote, Israel’s UN Ambassador Gilad Erdan said: ‘This is a black day for the UN and humanity. This will go down in history as a day of shame’, as reported by The Times of Israel.
Erdan continued: ‘We have all witnessed how the UN no longer has any legitimacy or relevance’, adding that his country would use ‘every means’ in fighting Hamas.
Pakistan’s UN ambassador Munir Akram, who voted against singling out Hamas, said the adopted Jordanian resolution was best because it did not name either side: ‘We all know who started this. The Israeli occupation is the first sin, not what happened on October 7’, he stated, according to UN News.
The adopted UN resolution is not binding. It calls for the immediate entry of water, food, medicine, fuel and electricity, as well as unhindered access to Gaza for the UN and other humanitarian organisations.
Earlier today, the UN Secretary-General, António Guterres, tweeted: ‘I was encouraged by what seemed to be a growing consensus for the need of at least a humanitarian pause in the Middle East. Regrettably, instead I was surprised by an unprecedented escalation of bombardments, undermining humanitarian objectives. This situation must be reversed’.
I was encouraged by what seemed to be a growing consensus for the need of at least a humanitarian pause in the Middle East.
Regrettably, instead I was surprised by an unprecedented escalation of bombardments, undermining humanitarian objectives.
This situation must be reversed.
— António Guterres (@antonioguterres) October 28, 2023
I was encouraged by what seemed to be a growing consensus for the need of at least a humanitarian pause in the Middle East.
Regrettably, instead I was surprised by an unprecedented escalation of bombardments, undermining humanitarian objectives.
This situation must be reversed.
— António Guterres (@antonioguterres) October 28, 2023
‘I reiterate my appeal for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire, together with the unconditional release of hostages & the delivery of relief at a level corresponding to the dramatic needs of the people in Gaza, where a humanitarian catastrophe is unfolding in front of our eyes’, he added.
I reiterate my appeal for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire, together with the unconditional release of hostages & the delivery of relief at a level corresponding to the dramatic needs of the people in Gaza, where a humanitarian catastrophe is unfolding in front of our eyes.
— António Guterres (@antonioguterres) October 28, 2023
I reiterate my appeal for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire, together with the unconditional release of hostages & the delivery of relief at a level corresponding to the dramatic needs of the people in Gaza, where a humanitarian catastrophe is unfolding in front of our eyes.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.