Two people shot by three hooded men in Costa del Sol municipality of Guadalmina

TWO people were allegedly shot and injured by three hooded men this Saturday, October 28, in the Malaga municipality of Estepona.
The incident occurred at around 12:45 pm in the Guadalmina area, located on the outskirts of the popular Costa del Sol holiday resort of Marbella.
A witness to the event immediately informed the 112 Andalusia Emergency Services operator that they had heard the sound of suspected gunfire in the area close to kilometer Km 1,046 on the A-7 motorway.
The caller also indicated that they had observed an individual who appeared to a gunshot wound to their wrist. It is believed that the alleged perpetrators escaped the scene in a car after the incident.
112 immediately deployed an ambulance from the health services along with patrols from the National and Local Police. According to malagahoy.es, the National Police confirmed to the news outlet that two people had suffered gunshot wounds.
They were subsequently transferred to the Costa del Sol Hospital outside Marbella although the first indications are that their lives are not at risk from the injuries they sustained.
An investigation has reportedly been initiated by the National Police in an effort to establish the facts surrounding the event. Malaga Provincial Police Station informed the aforementioned publication that no arrests had been made.
Video footage posted on the Marbella Se Queja Instagram account showed police activity in what is reported to be the area of the Guadalmina Baja shopping centre in Estepona municipality.
