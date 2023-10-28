Winning Wines awarded in Competition

By Kevin Fraser •
Published: 28 Oct 2023 • 13:38
Awards for best wines in Malaga Province
Málaga Provincial Council has announced the 9th awards for the best wines with protected designation of origin (PDO) ‘Málaga’ and ‘Sierras de Málaga’.
The awards, organised with the Sabor a Málaga brand (Taste of Malaga), aim to promote and improve the image of Málaga wines. Councillor Francisco Salado, said that these awards serve, “to recognise the effort being made by the whole sector in the face of problems this year, mainly due to the drought that has caused an early harvest and a decrease in the wine production”.
There are five categories, namely ‘Sierras de Málaga’ White Wine; ‘Málaga’ Still Sweet White Wine; ‘Sierras de Málaga’ Red Wine of up to six months; ‘Sierras de Málaga’ Red Wine of more than six months and ‘Málaga’ Liqueur Wine.
Each winning wine will be awarded €5,500, with the possibility of special mentions or runners-up prizes of €3,000. In addition to the prize money, each winning winery will feature in the promotional activities of Sabor a Málaga and the award will appear on the labels of the winning wines.
Only wines produced in the province of Málaga and with the ‘Málaga’ or ‘Sierras de Málaga’ designation of origin will be admitted to the competition. Last year, 52 wines were entered from seven localities in the province, from the regions of Antequera, Axarquía, Western Costa del Sol, Málaga city and Serranía de Ronda.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in sales and marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially for Marriott Vacation Club before going into real estate sales 4 years ago. He lives between Marbella and Estepona, loves the lifestyle here and now wouldn’t live anywhere else.
