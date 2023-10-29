Altea and Denia Shine Bright Among Spain’s Most Alluring Coastal Towns

By Anna Ellis • Published: 29 Oct 2023 • 16:30

Las Rotas beach in Denia, Alicante. Image: Ana del Castillo / Shutterstock.com

Once again, Altea and Denia have proven their magnetic appeal by earning spots among the top twenty most enchanting coastal towns in Spain, as acknowledged by the British newspaper, The Telegraph.

The province of Alicante, nestled in the heart of the radiant Costa Blanca, regularly finds itself featured in the selections of international media when it comes to dream-worthy destinations.

The mayor of Denia, Vicent Grimalt, couldn’t be more delighted with the recognition, stating, “It’s truly heartwarming to see our charming town acknowledged from such a distant shore.”

In The Telegraph’s prestigious rankings, Altea secures a well-deserved seventh place, while Denia proudly stands at number 13.

Not to be outdone, the Valencian Community as a whole also basks in the limelight with the inclusion of Peníscola, which graces the far end of the picturesque coast.

The United Kingdom’s deep-seated interest in this region is only natural, considering that British tourists form the largest contingent of visitors to the Valencian Community.

This August, their presence surged by a remarkable 16.2 per cent compared to the previous year, serving as a testament to the enduring allure of this corner of Spain.

However, it’s worth noting that visitor numbers have yet to reach the pre-2020 levels, making it all the more crucial to continually highlight the province’s charms to fuel this ongoing resurgence.