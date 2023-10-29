By Anna Ellis •
Published: 29 Oct 2023 • 12:48
Hiking Fans: Benissa Proudly Presents the Riberers Route. Image: Gm Margalló de Benissa / Facebook.
Calling all hiking fans! The Margallo Group of Benissa is pleased to announce its ‘Riberers’ Route.
The route is a journey through the picturesque landscape, scheduled for Sunday, November 19.
Part of the ‘Discover our Region’ series, this initiative aims to bridge the gap between the community and the enchanting wonders that surround Benissa.
The PR-CV 388 ‘Riberers’ Route stretches over 13.5 kilometres, with an elevation gain of 410 metres.
The estimated duration of the adventure is approximately 4.5 hours, promising a stimulating challenge of moderate difficulty.
The circular route will guide you through a myriad of paths, tracks, and mountain trails, unveiling the hidden gems of the region.
Two rendezvous points have been set. The day kicks off at 8:30.AM at the Manuel Bru Car Park in Benissa, or if you prefer a later start, meet at Benissa Cemetery at 8:45.AM.
To be a part of this adventure, register before midday on November 17.
Secure your spot by sending an email to sports@ajbenissa.es or call (+34)965 733 392.
Registration is free, and it comes with comprehensive accident insurance coverage.
