By Anna Ellis • Published: 29 Oct 2023 • 9:50

Javea's Extravaganza: Weekend Fusion of Arts, Crafts, and Culinary Delight. Image: Amata Association.

Imagine a leisurely stroll along a seaside promenade, where the gentle sea breeze plays with your hair, and your eyes are treated to panoramic views of the bustling port and the majestic, craggy mountains that cradle this coastal gem.

Now, add to this delightful scene a tantalising array of seafood “tapas” that promise to tickle your taste buds, and a charming Arts & Crafts Fair that beckons the creative spirit within you.

If this sounds like a perfect combination to you, mark your calendar for the weekend of 3, 4, and 5 November when the local shopkeepers’ association hosts the 10th edition of “Mar de Tapas” alongside the Amata Fair.

Craftsmanship with a Personal Touch

The Craft Association Amata, with their discerning eye for talent, handpicks every participant in this artisanal celebration.

What you’ll discover here is truly exceptional! Everything showcased at an Amata fair is not only handmade but is also presented by the skilled artisan who created it.

Each participant passionately dedicates their time to crafting items that reflect their personal passions, with the hope that others will fall in love with their creations too.

It’s an exceptional opportunity to source unique, one-of-a-kind Christmas presents or even place orders for bespoke, personalised treasures.

A Seaside Gallery of Creativity

The fair is set up along the seaside promenade in the heart of the Port of Javea.

Expect around twenty talented craftsmen and women, each offering something distinct and captivating.

The selection spans a spectrum of artistry, from beautifully adorned pottery and intricately painted stones to lovingly turned wood, evocative watercolours and vivid oil paintings. You can find colourful hats and vests, whimsical wooden handbags, and elegant leather ones too.

For the young at heart, there are gnomes and marionettes, not to mention pyrography and mesmerizing artworks composed of meticulously arranged pebbles.

A Treasure Trove of Adornments

As you wander through the fair, you’ll stumble upon several stalls glittering with designer jewellery, each piece a testament to craftsmanship.

The materials and techniques used are as diverse as the artists themselves: bronze, ceramics, wood, leather, Fimo, natural flowers, and even jewellery made from recycled beer tins.

On both Saturday and Sunday, a talented potter can guide you in crafting your very own little ceramic bowl on his spinning wheel, a hands-on experience that promises lasting memories.

Indulge in a “Mar de Tapas”

The same weekend, you can savour the flavours of the sea in various bars and restaurants around the Port.

With a name like “Mar de Tapas” (a sea of tapas), it’s clear that all tapas are seafood delights.

You can purchase tickets and obtain a list of participating establishments where you can exchange these tickets for a drink and a delectable seafood tapa.

Opening Hours and Practical Details

The fair kicks off on Friday, November 3, welcoming visitors from 7:00.PM to 10:00.PM.

On 4 and 5 November, the fair opens its doors at 11:00.AM and keeps the magic alive until 10:00.PM, though it closes slightly earlier on Sunday.

In case of any changes to the schedule due to weather conditions or other reasons, updates will be posted on their Facebook page: feriaartesaniajavea.

How to Find the Fair

To locate the fair, simply make your way to the seaside boulevard in the Port of Javea.

You can also pinpoint it on Google Maps by entering “Javea Craft Fair” in the search bar.

For additional information, including details in English, CLICK HERE.