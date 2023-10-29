Malaga province expected to miss full force of Storm Celine but rain will return later this week

By Chris King • Updated: 29 Oct 2023 • 20:59

Image of a person walking under an umbrella in the rain. Credit Ismael Juan / Shutterstock.com

STORM CELINE is forecast to bring rain and unstable weather to Malaga province for the start of the week.

A dozen Spanish provinces were issued either orange or yellow alerts for rain and coastal phenomena this Sunday, October 29.

Although these included Huelva and Sevilla, the latest Atlantic front is not predicted to affect the Costa del Sol with as much force. The storm caused chaos however in Galicia on Saturday evening.

Only light showers were expected throughout this morning and during Monday morning according to the forecast from AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency.

There should be clear weather today and there was no expectation of rain although it is forecast to return on Tuesday 31. Showers are also expected on Thursday, November 2 and Saturday 4.

Tiempo previsto en Andalucía, Ceuta y Melilla desde 29-10-2023 hasta 04-11-2023. Info siempre actualizada en https://t.co/3zCHJmt94S pic.twitter.com/CE0LDQI3xp — AEMET_Andalucía (@AEMET_Andalucia) October 29, 2023

Monday, October 30

Malaga province will start the day with very cloudy or covered skies. Some rain is expected in the morning, which may be accompanied by storms.

This will leave a little cloudiness during the day with intervals of high clouds on coastal areas. It will remain cloudy in the interior without ruling out spells of weak rainfall.

Minimum temperatures will increase and the maximum temperatures will decrease in the interior but without any changes on the coast.

Values are expected to range between 18ºC in Ronda and 25ºC in the city of Malaga. Southern winds will be prevalent, turning to blow from the west as the day develops, with possible strong gusts on the eastern coast.

Tuesday, October 31

The AEMET predicts cloudy skies for the start of Tuesday, with medium and high clouds predominating, without ruling out some weak rainfall.

Minimum temperatures will remain without changes while the maximum temperatures will decrease slightly. Málaga and Vélez-Málaga will have the highest temperatures but will not exceed 21ºC degrees. Winds will be light and variable, except in the morning on the coast, when they will blow from the west.

Wednesday, November 1

According to AEMET, the Wednesday holiday in the province of Malaga should be a sunny day with clear skies, which will cause the thermometers to rise again.

Thursday, November 2

However, instability will continue to reign in the following days and on Thursday the showers will appear again. Although weak, they will spread from northern parts of the province into the rest of Malaga.

If there are no changes in the current forecast, some rainfall could occur in the Serranía de Ronda and in the north of the Antequera on Friday 3. The heaviest showers are expected on Saturday though. Temperatures will begin to feel a little autumnal.