Marbella Design (and Food)

Published: 29 Oct 2023 • 9:52
Marbella Design & Art (and Food)
The 6th edition of Marbella Design & Art will once again turn the city into the epicentre of avant-garde design from November 2 to 12.
The Councillor for Culture, Carmen Díaz, and the creator of the initiative, Alejandro Zaia, said the event will bring together more than 250 firms from the sector at the Adolfo Suárez Trade Fairs and Congress Centre, and which will include a new space for craftsmanship. “This event has been growing over time,” said the Councillor, “it is a place to find the latest in interior design, architecture and contemporary art and to enjoy big names in the sector around the world”.
With a surface area of 3,000 square metres, the fair will have 40 different spaces, along with restaurant areas, a terrace, a networking club and an auditorium for presentations and talks. “It is the second most important event in the sector in Spain and is a dazzling platform for the eye”. In addition, on Monday November 6,access will be free for all the residents of Marbella, “because we want to encourage visits and the public to come along”. Zaia added.
Not only that, the 1st edition of the ‘Food Design Taste Marbella’, a gastronomic festival, will run parallel to the design fair. The organisers and promoters of the initiative, Mario Montella and Iratxe Martín, explained that the aim is to, “create gastronomic content to complement the fair, with attractive proposals and mixing the culinary world with design”. Among the restaurants taking part in the project are La Tienda, Taberna Casa Curro, La Fonda Hotel, De Juan, Angus, Contrataca, Mexican 11:11 Societe and Asador ERRE.
Marbella Design & Art can be visited from midday until 8pm. The full programme can be downloaded athttps://marbelladesignart.com/.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in sales and marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially for Marriott Vacation Club before going into real estate sales 4 years ago. He lives between Marbella and Estepona, loves the lifestyle here and now wouldn’t live anywhere else.
