By Anna Ellis • Published: 29 Oct 2023 • 14:51

Revving Up the Coast: La Nucia-Mediterranean Rally Starts its Engines. Image: El Bando de Relleu / Facebook.

The 29th La Nucia-Mediterranean Rally, known as the ‘Trofeo Costa Blanca,’ is all set to rev its engines this year.

The rally is gearing up for a thrilling journey featuring twelve stages and an impressive 151 kilometres of timed action.

Taking place from November 2 to 4, this event promises to be a pivotal fixture in the 2023 Spanish Rally Super Championship.

As the event’s date draws near, the anticipation is mounting.

This year, the starting ceremony will take place in the Plaza Auditori de les Nits in La Nucía on Thursday, November 2, at 8:00.PM.

The event is open to the public, with free admission, offering motorsport enthusiasts a unique opportunity to witness the excitement up close.

The ‘Trofeo Costa Blanca‘ will traverse thirty municipalities tucked away in the heart of the province, spanning a total of 600 kilometres, of which 151 will be hotly contested by the rally’s finest.

The rally kicks off on Friday, November 3 with a departure from La Nucía and an exhilarating route that winds through Tarbena-Rates, Vall d’Ebo-Pego, and Xalo-Bernia.

On Saturday, the action continues with the same starting point, leading pilots through the asphalt challenges of Torremanzanas-Benifallim, Lluis Brotons-Rebolcat, and Tudons-Relleu.