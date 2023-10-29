Ryanair plane in red alert emergency landing at Faro Airport on Portugal’s Algarve

By Chris King • Updated: 29 Oct 2023 • 15:53

Image of a Ryanair plane. Credit: Vytautas-Kielaitis/Shutterstock.com

A Ryanair plane was involved in an emergency landing at Faro Airport this Sunday, October 29.

The situation occurred after one of the aircraft’s tyres burst as it took off at 7:50 am from the Algarve facility earlier this morning. With around 190 passengers on board it was destined for the city of Belfast in Northern Ireland.

As a result of its predicament, a red alert was issued at around 8 am, resulting in dozens of emergency teams being deployed onto the tarmac as the plane made its way back to Faro, according to sicnoticias.pt.

Before it could attempt to land, the plane had to circle over the sea off the coast of faro to burn up excess fuel. This protocol would lessen the chances of any fire should the plane not make a clean landing.

The pilot landed the aircraft safely at Faro Airport

Video footage of the aircraft returning and landing in Faro was posted on the Vigilantes DA Estrada Facebook page. The pilot appeared to have full control of his plane despite the clearly shredded tyre and he eventually brought it safely to a halt on the runway.

The post read: ‘WITH VIDEO OF THE LANDING. Plane with 189 passengers makes an emergency landing at Faro airport. The aircraft had taken off from the Algarve Airport and was bound for Belfast in Northern Ireland’. It continued: ‘A Ryanair plane with 189 passengers on board made an emergency landing this Sunday at Faro Airport after a technical problem was detected. The plane had taken off from the Algarve Airport and was bound for Belfast in Northern Ireland’. ‘The aircraft had to go backwards and was flying around in the air running out of fuel to land safely. The red alert was activated and dozens of emergency services were mobilised’, it concluded.