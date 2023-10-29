Say cheese for the camera

By John Smith •
Published: 29 Oct 2023 • 14:47
Proudly showing off the Best Cheese trophy
Credit: Gangstad Gårdsysteri Facebook
Imagine a competition that is so popular it attracted 4,502 entrants from 43 different nations and even had its own exclusive TV station!
From October 26 to 28 cheese lovers descended on the city of Trondheim in Norway to nibble a sample or two and to see some of the big cheeses in this dairy world slug it out to become the best cheese in the world in the competitions 35th year.
No less than 265 expert judges were called in with the clear instruction to whittle the number of competitors down to the final 16.
A bit like Crufts dog show, there were winners in many classes and their were side events like youngsters identifying cheese from its smell but the main excitement was to see who would be chosen the cheese amongst cheeses and walk off with the splendid trophy.
For all those who had brought their cheeses by air, sea and overland there was to be an element of disappointment as the eventual winners Gangstadt Gårdsysteri were a Norwegian dairy situated not very far away from Trondheim itself.
On receiving the news, general manager Maren Gangstadt, exclaimed “Not in our wildest imagination could we have predicted this! Nidelven Blue is the best cheese in the world! Out of 4502 cheeses topping this year’s World Cheese Awards!!
“We are touched, happy, overwhelmed, and yet it hasn’t completely sunk in but are so happy that the whole gang gathered in Trondheim to experience this!”
Organised by the Guild of Fine Food, visitors had a huge amount to keep them occupied over the three days, with talks, demonstrations of cheese making, dairy visits and of course plenty of options to enjoy a number of gourmet quality dishes featuring cheese as the main constituent.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.