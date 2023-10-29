Say cheese for the camera

By John Smith • Published: 29 Oct 2023 • 14:47

Proudly showing off the Best Cheese trophy Credit: Gangstad Gårdsysteri Facebook

Imagine a competition that is so popular it attracted 4,502 entrants from 43 different nations and even had its own exclusive TV station!

From October 26 to 28 cheese lovers descended on the city of Trondheim in Norway to nibble a sample or two and to see some of the big cheeses in this dairy world slug it out to become the best cheese in the world in the competitions 35th year.

No less than 265 expert judges were called in with the clear instruction to whittle the number of competitors down to the final 16.

A bit like Crufts dog show, there were winners in many classes and their were side events like youngsters identifying cheese from its smell but the main excitement was to see who would be chosen the cheese amongst cheeses and walk off with the splendid trophy.

For all those who had brought their cheeses by air, sea and overland there was to be an element of disappointment as the eventual winners Gangstadt Gårdsysteri were a Norwegian dairy situated not very far away from Trondheim itself.

On receiving the news, general manager Maren Gangstadt, exclaimed “Not in our wildest imagination could we have predicted this! Nidelven Blue is the best cheese in the world! Out of 4502 cheeses topping this year’s World Cheese Awards!!

“We are touched, happy, overwhelmed, and yet it hasn’t completely sunk in but are so happy that the whole gang gathered in Trondheim to experience this!”

Organised by the Guild of Fine Food, visitors had a huge amount to keep them occupied over the three days, with talks, demonstrations of cheese making, dairy visits and of course plenty of options to enjoy a number of gourmet quality dishes featuring cheese as the main constituent.