Alicante: A Rising Star in the World of Cruises in 2023

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 30 Oct 2023 • 12:06

Setting Sail for Luxury: Alicante's Cruise Tourism Soars in 2023 Image: cruisemapper.com

IN 2023, Alicante has transformed into a bustling cruise destination, welcoming numerous ships to its shores to showcase the region’s beauty to global tourists. Among the impressive vessels that have docked in Alicante, the Club Med 2 stands out as the world’s largest sailing cruise ship, boasting a unique design with five masts and French-inspired sophistication. With eight expansive decks and lavish features, such as mahogany railings and evening champagne service, the Club Med 2 offers passengers a taste of luxury reminiscent of a bygone era of sailing.

This increase in cruise traffic in October has broken records, with over 30,000 visitors expected on 16 ships, a development seen as a positive step toward reducing the seasonality of tourism in Alicante. In November, the city anticipates hosting eleven more cruise ships, bringing over 24,000 passengers. This cruise tourism boom not only elevates Alicante’s profile but also offers travellers an exceptional opportunity to explore the Mediterranean in style and elegance on these remarkable vessels.

