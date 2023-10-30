By Anna Ellis • Published: 30 Oct 2023 • 14:54

Alicante Airport Set to Skyrocket in Air Travel Activity. Image: Aena / Facebook.

As the winter season unfolds, the Alicante-Elche Miguel Herandez Airport is poised for a significant surge in air travel.

From October 29 to March 30, 2024, the airport will host approximately 6.4 million seats and welcome around 34,500 commercial flights.

These numbers mark an impressive 23.2 per cent increase in seat availability and a 20.8 per cent boost in flight frequency compared to the previous winter season.

Europe Soars High

Europe takes the lead in the geographical breakdown, offering more than 5.2 million seats, a remarkable 24 per cent surge from the prior winter season.

The domestic market follows suit with a 13 per cent increase, providing over 1,025,000 seats.

Notably, Africa shows astonishing growth, with nearly 116,000 seats, a remarkable 165 per cent increase, driven by the recovery of routes with Algeria.

Top Countries in the Mix

The United Kingdom stands tall, increasing its seat offerings for the first time since the pandemic hit. Airlines have scheduled nearly 2,130,000 seats with the British market, reflecting a substantial 23 per cent rise from the previous winter season.

Spain comes in second place, followed by the Netherlands with more than 440,000 seats, showing a 6 per cent increase.

Impressive percentage increases are evident with Poland, up 121 per cent with nearly 340,000 seats,

Italy surged by 82 per cent with over 136,000 seats, and Switzerland grew by 42 per cent with more than 191,000 seats.

Top Destinations

Leading the charge in terms of destinations, London offers a staggering 605,000 seats, followed by Manchester with 328,000 seats, Brussels with 287,000 seats, Barcelona with 261,000 seats, and Palma de Mallorca with 235,000 seats.

In total, the airport connects with 90 cities and encompasses 156 routes leading to 102 destinations across 24 countries.

Important Clarification

The data presented is based on airline schedules for the upcoming winter season, which covers 22 weeks, one more week than in 2022.

However, for accurate comparison, the figures have been adjusted to account for the extra week.

Remember, airline schedules are subject to change, so it’s always a good idea to double-check your flight details closer to your travel date.

With these exciting developments, it’s evident that the Alicante-Elche Miguel Hernandez Airport is set to be a bustling hub for winter travellers.