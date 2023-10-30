Estepona car park developed

By Kevin Fraser • Published: 30 Oct 2023 • 11:49

The car park in este-opina is to be developed

SAY ‘Adios’ to the car park on Avenida Litoral in Estepona as the land is now destined to see the construction of luxury homes. Directly opposite Carrefour, where some panel boards have been erected, a residential complex and garden areas will be built.

Many will have seen for some weeks that something is happening at the parking area. According to Área Costa del Sol, this land was leased to the Town Hall by a private company; that concession has now ended and the company is now going to build homes with a remodelled boulevard and landscaped areas.

It is understood that 37 homes designed by the Italian studio Pininfarina will be built, ranging in size from 200 to 700 square metres and are priced from €1.5 million. The 2,500 square metre communal areas will include a concierge service, private club, infinity pool, indoor heated pool, gym with personal trainer, cinema, work area, events room, infirmary and wine cellar all surrounded by an impressive 15,000 square metre botanical garden.