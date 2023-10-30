Estepona car park developed

By Kevin Fraser •
Published: 30 Oct 2023 • 11:49
The car park in este-opina is to be developed
SAY ‘Adios’ to the car park on Avenida Litoral in Estepona as the land is now destined to see the construction of luxury homes. Directly opposite Carrefour, where some panel boards have been erected, a residential complex and garden areas will be built.
Many will have seen for some weeks that something is happening at the parking area. According to Área Costa del Sol, this land was leased to the Town Hall by a private company; that concession has now ended and the company is now going to build homes with a remodelled boulevard and landscaped areas.
It is understood that 37 homes designed by the Italian studio Pininfarina will be built, ranging in size from 200 to 700 square metres and are priced from €1.5 million. The 2,500 square metre communal areas will include a concierge service, private club, infinity pool, indoor heated pool, gym with personal trainer, cinema, work area, events room, infirmary and wine cellar all surrounded by an impressive 15,000 square metre botanical garden.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in sales and marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially for Marriott Vacation Club before going into real estate sales 4 years ago. He lives between Marbella and Estepona, loves the lifestyle here and now wouldn’t live anywhere else.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.