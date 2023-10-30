Gambas In Garrucha!

By Jennifer Popplewell • Published: 30 Oct 2023 • 11:38

The Red Prawn Tapas Credit: Facebook

Garrucha once again paid tribute to the red ‘gamba’ with their annual Garrucha Red Prawn Gastronomic Festival.

The Garrucheros honoured their culinary heritage with this event and the star of the show was of course one of the most in-demand products of Almeria at the moment, the red prawn.

On October 27, 28 and 29, the town of Garrucha hosted the fourth edition of this exciting event, which featured showcookings, tastings, music and tapas stalls, all located in the Port.

The Garrucha Red Prawn Gastronomic Festival is organised by the municipality’s City Council and the collaboration of the Provincial Council through the gourmet brand ‘Sabores Almeria’.

Prior to the event, the mayor of Garrucha thanked the Provincial Council for its support of the Festival and stated that “it aims to make known our wonderful gastronomy, its historical and cultural tradition that we want to share with all those who come these days, to taste and enjoy our products. Recipes that have been passed down from generation to generation and that preserve the flavour and tradition of many years of wisdom in the kitchen.”

An incredible gastronomic experience was had by all who attended, as the flavours were felt and the taste buds, tingled, all round!