By Anna Ellis
Published: 30 Oct 2023
Javea's Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal 2023. Image: Milleflore Images / Shutterstock.com
The Royal British Legion Javea’s Poppy Appeal 2023 has unfurled its wings, placing collection boxes at various locations across the region.
But that’s not all – this year, the Royal British Legion is bringing its mission closer to the hearts of the community.
On November 2 and 3, from 10:00 AM to 8:00 PM, they will set up camp at the Ondara Shopping Centre.
On November 4, they’ll continue their mission at the Overseas Supermarket in Javea, once again from 10:00 AM to 8:00 PM.
On Thursday, November 9, the community will gather at the inviting Bar Can Tallerina in Jalon.
The reason? Pam Small will host her beloved Charity Dance Exercise class, along with a raffle, all in support of the Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal 2023.
Admission is €10, and that includes more than just dancing.
After the rhythmic workout, you’ll be treated to a delightful spread of refreshments.
If dancing isn’t your thing, you’re more than welcome.
Head along, savour a hearty breakfast, groove to the lively music, and most importantly, lend your support to this remarkable cause.

Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere north of Alicante on the Costa Blanca with her family for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking. Anna is a news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in the Costa Blanca South area and Almeria. Share your story with her by emailing editorial@euroweeklynews.com.
