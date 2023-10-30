By Anna Ellis • Published: 30 Oct 2023 • 9:32

Javea's Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal 2023. Image: Milleflore Images / Shutterstock.com

The Royal British Legion Javea’s Poppy Appeal 2023 has unfurled its wings, placing collection boxes at various locations across the region.

But that’s not all – this year, the Royal British Legion is bringing its mission closer to the hearts of the community.

On November 2 and 3, from 10:00 AM to 8:00 PM, they will set up camp at the Ondara Shopping Centre.

On November 4, they’ll continue their mission at the Overseas Supermarket in Javea, once again from 10:00 AM to 8:00 PM.

On Thursday, November 9, the community will gather at the inviting Bar Can Tallerina in Jalon.

The reason? Pam Small will host her beloved Charity Dance Exercise class, along with a raffle, all in support of the Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal 2023.

Admission is €10, and that includes more than just dancing.

After the rhythmic workout, you’ll be treated to a delightful spread of refreshments.

If dancing isn’t your thing, you’re more than welcome.

Head along, savour a hearty breakfast, groove to the lively music, and most importantly, lend your support to this remarkable cause.