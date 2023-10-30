Malaga Airport continues to thrive, offering 9.1 million seats on 40 airlines this winter

By Chris King • Updated: 30 Oct 2023 • 21:41

Image of Malaga Airport's Terminal 3. Credit: Pop9000/Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0

THE Malaga-Costa del Sol Airport continues at the forefront of travel this winter.

During the upcoming winter season, 40 airlines will operate flights in and out of the facility, connecting with 123 destinations on 202 different routes.

Around 9.1 million seats will be available on more than 51,400 flights according to a statement released by the Spanish airports operator Aena this Monday, October 30. Spanish airports are offering increased operations of 15.1 across the country compared to last year.

✈️ Las compañías aéreas programan para este invierno un 15,1% más de asientos que en el invierno de 2022 en los #aeropuertos de Aena. La oferta alcanza los 126,6 millones de asientos y las operaciones comerciales suman casi 731.000 salidas y llegadas. ℹ️ https://t.co/T8nT3xYORs pic.twitter.com/zrwCSc9YfU — Aena (@aena) October 30, 2023

In the period between Sunday, October 29, 2023 and March 30, 2024, a total of 26.3 per cent more seats are being offered by the airlines than in the same season last year. The volume of flights has subsequently increased by 21.2 per cent for the 22-week winter schedule.

These latest growth figures are supported by Malaga Airport’s two major markets. There will be 165 European routes and 26 national ones.

An expected growth in other areas of operation, such as the African continent (with 8 per cent more seats) and North America (with 65 per cent more seats) has only served to strengthen the situation.

Specifically, in relation to movements between Spanish cities, airlines are increasing their offer with 8 per cent more flights. In absolute terms, this raises the volume of scheduled commercial operations to above 12,700.

The number of seats available for travel within the territory also rises to almost two million. That is 13 per cent more than those offered by airlines with Spanish airports compared to the 2022 winter season.

How does the European market compare?

Similarly, the growing supply of flights and seats to Europe also reinforces the weight of the connections between Malaga and European destinations.

A total of 31 per cent more seats (seven million) and 28 per cent more trips (more than 37,000) will be available in comparison to the same period of 2022. As a result, 165 of the 202 total routes that Malaga offers this winter are links with European airports.

Connections with Germany have increased, with 52 per cent more seats and 48 per cent more operations. There will be 20 per cent more seats and 19 per cent more flights to the Netherlands.

France will have 38 per cent more seats and 29 per cent more flights, while Italy has 49 per cent more seats and 45 per cent more operations.

An increase of 185 per cent more seats and 194 per cent more flights will bring Polish visitors , with Sweden having 19 per cent more seats and flights and Denmark with 9 per cent more places and operations, among others.

Which country provides the most passengers?

The United Kingdom remains the market most connected to Malaga’s infrastructure, accounting for 43 of the 202 total routes. Airlines have scheduled just over 1.8 million seats and nearly 10,000 operations with the UK for the winter season.

By destinations, London remains in the lead as the city with the most seats and flights offered by airlines operating out of Malaga. Specifically, more than 760,000 seats will be available on almost 4,100 flights.

Barcelona, ​​​​Madrid, Paris, Amsterdam, Brussels, Copenhagen, Dublin, Stockholm, Manchester and Rome complete the list of the cities with the most seats offered to fly this winter from Malaga.

Although the 2023 winter season totals 22 weeks compared to 21 in 2022 – the period with which it has been compared – the Aena data is based on a typical 22-week season, so the figures have been adjusted to compensate. It must be remembered however that seating and flight scheduling is always subject to change by airlines.