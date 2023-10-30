Mysterious death of four-year-old girl in Swedish town of Söderhamn continues to baffle investigators

By Chris King • Published: 30 Oct 2023 • 22:12

Image of Swedish police vehicle. Credit: Sundsvall/Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0

THE mysterious death of a four-year-old girl in the town of Söderhamn in Gävleborg County continues to confuse prosecutors in Sweden.

On Sunday, October 15, a family sought emergency care at Hudiksvall hospital due to their daughter’s symptoms of severe stomach pains. The next day, the little girl was dead.

An investigation into her unexplained death was subsequently launched by the police. As Chamber prosecutor Christer Sammen explained to aftonbladet.es: ‘There are different forms of investigations that must be carried out to get answers to questions’.

Sammen is now waiting for the test results that have been sent to the laboratory for examination. He thinks they could arrive by the end of the week, but they could also take longer.

He pointed out that they hope unravel important knots: ‘You map, you interrogate people, and examine what analysis results you get on samples. To be able to determine a cause of death, this is how you work’.

Investigations are ongoing into the girl’s death

Several authorities are involved in the investigations to find out what has happened to the girl. These include the Poison Information Centre and the Swedish Medical Examiner’s Office.

According to Aftonbladet’s sources of information, samples were taken from, among other things, leftover food and vomit. They were then compared against 200 substances without a match, with the Public Health Authority also believed to have been involved.

‘For the time being, you can say that it is a mystery’, said Christer Sammens, who added: ‘I hope we get an answer in time’.

What caused the little girl’s death?

This shocking case has obviously shaken up the neighborhood in Söderhamn. The family’s apartment was sealed off for the first 24 hours, and members of the national bomb squad were also deployed.

A pizzeria where the family were known to have eaten before their daughter was taken ill was investigated by the police but no answers have yet been found.

The pizzeria was eventually eliminated from all suspicion and the cordons were removed. However, still hanging in the air is the question that all Söderhamn residents want an answer to: ‘Why did the four-year-old girl die?’.

Their 42-year-old neighbour, Jamal Haj Mousa, commented: ‘She was a very nice girl and everyone liked her’.