Popular villa rental company to close

By John Smith • Published: 30 Oct 2023 • 17:13

James Villas are to cease trading

IF you live in the UK are thinking of booking a Villa Holiday in Spain, then you now have one less choice.

Today, October 30, James Villas placed the following announcement on their website;

“James Villas is no longer taking new bookings, and will be closing down by the end of the year.

“All existing James Villas customers are being contacted this week about their bookings.

“Customers with bookings that return on or before 30th November 2023 will be unaffected by the closure and their bookings will go ahead as planned.

“Bookings returning on or after 1st December 2023 will be cancelled. Customers with bookings due to commence on or after this date will be given a full refund, unless the property they have booked is also operated by a sister company, in which case the booking will be transferred, and new details will be provided ASAP. For any enquiries, please contact customersupport@jamesvillas.co.uk

“The entire James Villas team would like to thank each and every customer that has ever booked with us, it has been a pleasure being part of your holiday experiences for so many years.

“For new customers looking at future holiday options, we recommend NOVASOL, our sister company featuring properties all across Europe.”

There is no suggestion that the company, a subsidiary of Awaze which manages such companies as Hoseasons is in significant financial difficulty but it appears that with a relatively small turnover compared to the rest of the group and despite significant UK TV advertising, the parent wants to concentrate on more profitable business.

There are reportedly around 40 staff likely to be affected by the closure as well as several hundred property owners who will have to find other avenues to rent out their properties.