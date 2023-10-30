Portuguese wine cellar awarded title of Best European Winery 2023

By Chris King • Updated: 30 Oct 2023 • 19:32

Image of the Adega Cartuxa winery in Évora, Portugal. Credit: www.cartuxa.pt

A wine cellar in Portugal has been awarded the prestigious title of the Best European Winery of 2023.

This distinction was given to Adega Cartuxa by the European Council of Brotherhoods (CUECO) yesterday, Sunday, October 29.

The award is presented annually by the entity to highlight the best work achieved in wine tourism across Europe. This year it went to the winery that stands surrounded by the more than 600 hectares of Quinta de Valbom vineyards, very close to the city centre of Évora.

Among the delights for the visitors who go there to learn a little more about Cartuxa – most of whom most are Brazilians – is a store full of wines and olive oils.

Demand for the wines produced by the Eugénio de Almeida Foundation increases year after year and in August the record for visits to the winery was broken.

There is also an olive grove area of about 271 hectares from where only olives picked directly from the olive trees are used in the extraction of olive oil, which contributes to the quality of the Lagar Cartuxa oils.

When was the winery built?

Built in the 16th century, once inside, the Cartuxa building tells the history and tradition of this winery. Initially occupied by the Jesuits, it also explains about the city of Évora and even Portugal.

Deep in the basement of the Mosteiro da Cartuxa, the most iconic wines are left to age. Very few people are allowed to enter this part of the winery.

It holds supplies of Pêra-Manca Tinto and the Cartuxa Tinto Reserva rest, all stored at a temperature that is controlled by the building’s architecture itself.

The wine tourism experience ends at the restaurant, right in the center of Évora, where wines join the famous Alentejo cuisine.