19-year-old male remanded in custody after nightclub stabbing of woman in Costa del Sol resort of Fuengirola

By Chris King • Updated: 31 Oct 2023 • 17:55

Image of Policia Nacional vehicle in Spain. Credit: dimbar 76/Shutterstock.com

A 19-year-old male was remanded in custody without bail this Tuesday, October 31, following an incident that saw a woman stabbed in a Costa del Sol nightclub last weekend.

The incident occurred during the early hours of Sunday 29, in the Malaga resort of Fuengirola. As a result, the alleged perpetrator appeared before a judge in the town’s Court No 2 today.

Sources from the Superior Court of Justice of Andalucia (TSJA), informed malagahoy.es that he was being investigated for the crime of attempted murder.

Brought to justice this Tuesday, the detainee reportedly took advantage of his right not to testify and only answered questions via his defence.

An investigation was launched last Sunday by the National Police in an effort to clarify the circumstances in which the woman had received a stab wound to her chest in the nightclub.

According to the first investigations, there was no romantic relationship between the victim and the person allegedly responsible for the attack.

How did the woman sustain her injuries?

The events occurred in the context of a brawl in a nightclub at around 6:15 am, according to police sources of the aforementioned news outlet.

When the 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of being the alleged perpetrator, police officers reportedly confiscated a knife and a brass knuckleduster.

The victim was subsequently hospitalised in a hospital in Malaga where she was reported to be in a stable condition after sustaining two stab wounds.