Bridging the Gap: ‘El Saltillo’ Anniversary

By Anna Ellis • Published: 31 Oct 2023 • 15:18

Bridging the Gap: 'El Saltillo' Suspension Bridge. Image: Canillas de Aceituno / Facebook.

The Canillas de Aceituno Council has marked a momentous occasion as they celebrated the third anniversary of the ‘El Saltillo’ suspension bridge.

The bridge is a remarkable engineering achievement that has breathed new life into this municipality in the heart of the Axarquía region, making it a tourism hotspot.

This ambitious project was unveiled in October 2020, following a period of Covid-19-related restrictions.

It quickly captured the attention of nature and outdoor enthusiasts, and the Saltillo viaduct was opened above the Almanchares River.

The bridge is a pivotal part of a captivating trail that commences from the heart of Canillas de Aceituno and winds through the Sierras de Tejeda, Almijara, and Alhama Natural Park, connecting this town with Sedella and nestling beneath La Maroma, the province of Malaga’s highest peak.

Over the course of three years, ‘El Saltillo’ has evolved into a prominent attraction along the Great Path of Malaga, forming the seventh stage of the journey.

This path introduces hikers to new infrastructure and walkways, ultimately leading them to one of Spain’s three largest suspension bridges in natural settings, stretching 54 metres in length and soaring 70 metres above the Almanchares River, bridging the municipal areas of Canillas de Aceituno and Sedella.

Vicente Campos, Mayor of Canillas de Aceituno, expressed immense pride in ‘El Saltillo’, which has transformed their town into a major tourism destination within the region.

He also highlighted the profound impact on various aspects of social life and the local economy.

“The inauguration and operation of ‘El Saltillo’ has stimulated population growth and created job opportunities, with several businesses, including stores and restaurants, in the process of opening to cater to the influx of visitors,” the mayor confirmed.