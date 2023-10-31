By John Smith • Published: 31 Oct 2023 • 12:25

Celebrating All Souls Day Credit: Rinaldo Wurglitsch flickr

Although no longer predominantly Catholic (or indeed Christian) families in the Czech Republic still remember their dearly departed.

Unlike Spain where families visit cemeteries on November 1 (All Saints Days) those in Czechia save their devotions until the following day, All Souls’ Day and it looks like it could be an expensive undertaking.

The official Czech name is Památka zesnulých (a remembrance of those who have passed), but most people refer to it as dušičky (little souls) or všech svatých (of all saints).

In financial terms, All Souls Day is the fourth most important financial event for companies in the Czech Republic coming after Christmas, New Year’s Eve, and Easter.

According to a review by economist Lukáš Kovanda total spend for this one day is in the region of CZK 1.4 billion (€57 million) and this is on candles, chrysanthemums (the most popular flower) and other items but each year the cost seems to shoot up.

Although the largest volume of floral tributes are imported from Holland, the cost of heating the huge greenhouses in which they are grown has risen due to the ongoing fuel crisis and flowers from suppliers further afield such as Ecuador and Kenya are not so affected by heating but are by the cost of fuel for aircraft.

Fresh flowers are expected to cost between 10 and 15 per cent more than 2022 whilst artificial flowers (unless reused from previous years) are also expected to jump by about 10 per cent.

Even candles have suffered with inflation due to the spiralling price of paraffin wax which is distilled from still expensive oil.

Halloween hasn’t yet caught on in the Czech Republic to any great extent, although like many other American traditions it is growing amongst younger people who on average spend more money on Halloween accessories than their parents do on All Souls Day.