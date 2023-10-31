Europe’s Cool List for 2024

By John Smith •
Finland’s largest lake, Saimaa
On Halloween, National Geographic Traveller (UK) revealed The Cool List 2024, the editors’ selection of destinations set to make the news over the next 12 months.
The Cool List identifies top places and around the world where tourism spaces benefits communities and the environment as much as the visitors and locals themselves.
Pat Riddell, editor of National Geographic Traveller (UK), said: “Where it’s culinary excellence, solar eclipses, night trains, new national parks, rewilding initiatives, ancient wonders revisited or cultural landmarks, we’ve curated some of the best travel destinations for the next 12 months.
“The Cool List 2024 also has a strong focus on the UK and Europe, with almost half the entries offering our readers easy access to some of the world’s most alluring destinations close to home.”
Albanian Alps, Albania
Belfast, Northern Ireland
Emilia-Romagna, Italy
Europe by train
Galloway & Southern Ayrshire, Scotland
Nordland, Norway
North Yorkshire, England
Pompeii, Italy
Saimaa, Finland
Tartu, Estonia
UEFA Euro 24, Germany
Valletta, Malta
Wales
Wild Atlantic Way, Ireland
