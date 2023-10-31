Europe’s Cool List for 2024

By John Smith • Published: 31 Oct 2023 • 17:37

Finland’s largest lake, Saimaa Credit: Visit Saimaa

On Halloween, National Geographic Traveller (UK) revealed The Cool List 2024, the editors’ selection of destinations set to make the news over the next 12 months.

The Cool List identifies top places and around the world where tourism spaces benefits communities and the environment as much as the visitors and locals themselves.

The full results can be seen in the December 2023 issue of National Geographic Traveller (UK), on UK newsstands from November 2.

Pat Riddell, editor of National Geographic Traveller (UK), said: “Where it’s culinary excellence, solar eclipses, night trains, new national parks, rewilding initiatives, ancient wonders revisited or cultural landmarks, we’ve curated some of the best travel destinations for the next 12 months.

“The Cool List 2024 also has a strong focus on the UK and Europe, with almost half the entries offering our readers easy access to some of the world’s most alluring destinations close to home.”

In keeping with our name, Euro Weekly News has chosen to publish the European list with plenty of tips for cool destinations next year

Albanian Alps, Albania

Belfast, Northern Ireland

Emilia-Romagna, Italy

Europe by train

Galloway & Southern Ayrshire, Scotland

Nordland, Norway

North Yorkshire, England

Pompeii, Italy

Saimaa, Finland

Tartu, Estonia

UEFA Euro 24, Germany

Valletta, Malta

Wales

Wild Atlantic Way, Ireland