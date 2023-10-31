Europe’s First Pregnancy Shared By Two Women

By John Ensor • Published: 31 Oct 2023 • 18:11

Image of a newborn baby holding mother's hand. Credit: Ratchat/Shutterstock.com

A medical marvel occurred yesterday, a first for Europe and it all happened in Mallorca.

On Monday, October 30, a landmark birth took place at Juaneda Hospital in Mallorca. Derek, weighing 3.3 kilogrammes, became Europe’s first child born through a ground-breaking method where two women shared the embryo’s gestation.

Proud mothers Azahara and Estefania rejoiced at his arrival, marking a significant moment in European medical history, writes OK Diario.

Innovative INVOcell Method

This pioneering procedure, known as the INVOcell Juaneda Fertility method, is exclusive to the Balearic Islands’ Juaneda Fertility Centre. Unlike traditional in-vitro techniques, this method involves incubating the embryo within one mother for several days before transferring it to the second mother, who then carries the baby full term.

The INVOcell device, acting as a miniature incubator, is uniquely placed under one mother’s cervix. This ensures that the embryo’s initial development happens within the body rather than in a laboratory.

After sufficient development, the INVOcell is carefully removed, containing the embryo. It’s then transferred to the other mother’s uterus. This innovative approach not only offers a novel medical solution but also allows both women to experience the profound emotional connection of carrying the same child.

Juaneda’s Expert Team

The expert team at Juaneda Fertility Centre, led by Felipe Gallego, includes esteemed gynaecologists Dr. Gustavo Carti and Dr. Miriam Mateos. They guided the couple through their options, explaining how, with INVOcell, they could both share the incredible journey of embryo development.

They passed on their warm wishes to Azahara and Estefania on Derek’s birth and congratulated their healthcare team for safely seeing the procedure through to success.

A New Dawn in Assisted Reproduction

Juaneda Fertility Centre, affiliated with Juaneda Hospitals, boasts a team with over 15 years of experience in in-vitro fertilisation. They’re dedicated to continuous learning, ensuring they remain at the forefront of reproductive medicine, implementing the latest techniques and advances.