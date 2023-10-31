Lorca’s Religious Traditions Attract Thousands

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 31 Oct 2023 • 17:25

Embracing Tradition: Lorca's Vibrant Biblical Celebration Image: Facebook/ JOHC LORCA 2023

Lorca celebrated the tenth Encuentro Nacional de Jóvenes de Hermandades y Cofradías (JOHC). This event brings together young members of religious brotherhoods and fraternities. They engaged in biblical pageantry, with impressive horses and carriages, reenacting the city’s unique traditions.

All the brotherhoods took on a pilgrimage from their respective churches to La Bordadora Square, converging to complete the final leg together. The Paso Blanco, organisers of JOHC, led the largest procession, featuring various banners, bearers, and a musical group.

The closing of the event included a concert of religious music, the announcement of the host city for next year, and the transfer of the Virgin of Las Huertas to her sanctuary. Throughout the event, the brotherhoods organised impressive exhibitions, special events, and guided tours to introduce young people to their traditions. Lorca’s hospitality industry also catered to visitors with a tapas route. Thousands of people travelled from all over Spain for this special event, attracting even tourists and visitors with no religious interest due to its detailed and breathtaking processions.

