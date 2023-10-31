By Anna Ellis • Published: 31 Oct 2023 • 15:11

Marry Me? Growing Wedding Trend in Nerja. Image: Isachic / Shutterstock.com

In Nerja, it seems that love knows no boundaries, and it’s evident in the growing trend of international weddings.

Almost half of the weddings held in Nerja are united in matrimony by foreign citizens, making it one of the most sought-after wedding destinations in the province.

Nerja proudly claims the third spot on the list of popular wedding locales, following in the footsteps of Marbella and Benalmadena.

Ana Maria Muñoz, Councillor for Tourism, expressed that the love that foreign couples have for Nerja is evident in the increasing number of ceremonies held in this idyllic setting.

Data from the Nerja Civil Registry reveals that from January until now, a total of 91 weddings have taken place, encompassing both religious and civil ceremonies.

Among these unions, 51 couples have been of Spanish nationality, while 40 couples have been from abroad.

When it comes to foreign weddings, Irish Catholic couples take the lead, with a remarkable 21 ceremonies.

These romantic events often unfold in the churches of El Salvador and Las Maravillas de Maro, adding an enchanting touch to the festivities.

Following at a distance, but still noteworthy, are couples hailing from the United Kingdom, with five weddings, along with Italians and Colombians, who have celebrated three weddings each.

Cubans and Argentines share the spotlight with two weddings each, while Brazilians, Germans, and Chinese couples have beautifully sealed their love stories with one wedding each.