New coastal path section 90% complete

By Kevin Fraser • Published: 31 Oct 2023 • 18:19

Coastal path in Estepona

Work on the section of the coastal corridor on Cristo beach in Estepona have entered their final stretch, having exceeded 90 percent of completion as of last week. The creation of this new path will allow an uninterrupted walk of more than 17 kilometres from Costa Natura to El Saladillo.

Ana Velasco, the Councillor for Development, Infrastructures and Development (FIT), explained that the work will be completed in the coming weeks, once the walls have been prepared, the concrete has been poured and the handrails have been installed.

The works, which are being carried out on the western fringe of the town, have a budget of almost €500,000and are financed through the Plan for Recovery, Transformation and Resilience-Financed by the European Union-Next Generation EU.

The new path, which will connect Doncella Beach and Cristo beach via a pedestrian promenade, will be 354 metres long and 3 metres wide, after adapting its layout to the existing topography with the aim of minimising earthworks.

In addition, this section includes the construction of a 12 metre long and 3 metre wide wooden footbridge next to Doncella Beach. The accesses from the path to the beach have also been improved by means of stairs and a newly created ramp, which has replaced the existing steps.

Ana Velasco explained that this action, which also includes the installation of street furniture, taps, litter bins and bollards, “will give an important boost to the coastal corridor project in the western part of the city”.