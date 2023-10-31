News In Brief: Costa Blanca South

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 31 Oct 2023 • 13:15

Teatro Principal de Alicante. Image: Shutterstock/Carlos Ariso

Kids & Stories

THE Teatro Principal de Alicante has a special event most Saturdays for children in English at 12 o’clock for €5. On Saturday, November 4 ‘The Bremen Town Musicians’ will take place and on November 11 the planned show is Cinderella. For more information see www.teatroprinicipaldealicante.com

Sports for All

THE Torrevieja Department of Sports presents the ‘Health and Sports for All’ program. Running from Sunday, October 28, to Saturday, December 16, this program offers a series of outdoor sports activities, all free of charge. These activities will take place at various locations. For more information see the Torrevieja Town Hall website.

Inclusive Park

SANTA POLA Town Council began the construction of a new inclusive children’s playground at El Palmeral Park on Monday, October 30. The access through Calle Ramón y Cajal will remain closed until the project’s completion. This 183 m2 playground, with a budget of €44,288, is expected to be completed within 5 weeks.

Little Mermaid

DON’T miss the musical tribute to the Little Mermaid at the Teatro Municipal in Torrevieja On November 24 as part of their ‘children in Torrevieja’ programme. For more information about this and all of the shows lined up see culturatorrevieja.com

Water Investment

THE 2024 Infrastructure Plan for Torrevieja boasts an impressive budget of nearly €5 million. The primary focus of this plan revolves around the rejuvenation and expansion of the Rainwater Network, with a substantial allocation of €3,777,005. Additionally, they aim to replace approximately 8,500 potable water supply meters in the same year.

Baby Rescue

ON the morning of October 29 the Consorcio Provincial Bomberos Alicante came to the rescue in Ibi, saving a sleeping baby trapped inside a car. With the keys locked inside, the firemen skilfully opened the vehicle, reuniting the 5-month-old baby with their family. A heartwarming rescue by the CPBA heroes.

