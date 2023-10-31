News In Brief: Costa Blanca South

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 31 Oct 2023 • 13:15
Teatro Principal de Alicante.
Image: Shutterstock/Carlos Ariso
Kids & Stories
THE Teatro Principal de Alicante has a special event most Saturdays for children in English at 12 o’clock for €5. On Saturday, November 4 ‘The Bremen Town Musicians’ will take place and on November 11 the planned show is Cinderella. For more information see www.teatroprinicipaldealicante.com
THE Torrevieja Department of Sports presents the ‘Health and Sports for All’ program. Running from Sunday, October 28, to Saturday, December 16, this program offers a series of outdoor sports activities, all free of charge. These activities will take place at various locations. For more information see the Torrevieja Town Hall website.
SANTA POLA Town Council began the construction of a new inclusive children’s playground at El Palmeral Park on Monday, October 30. The access through Calle Ramón y Cajal will remain closed until the project’s completion. This 183 m2 playground, with a budget of €44,288, is expected to be completed within 5 weeks.
DON’T miss the musical tribute to the Little Mermaid at the Teatro Municipal in Torrevieja On November 24 as part of their ‘children in Torrevieja’ programme. For more information about this and all of the shows lined up see culturatorrevieja.com
THE 2024 Infrastructure Plan for Torrevieja boasts an impressive budget of nearly €5 million. The primary focus of this plan revolves around the rejuvenation and expansion of the Rainwater Network, with a substantial allocation of €3,777,005. Additionally, they aim to replace approximately 8,500 potable water supply meters in the same year.
ON the morning of October 29 the Consorcio Provincial Bomberos Alicante came to the rescue in Ibi, saving a sleeping baby trapped inside a car. With the keys locked inside, the firemen skilfully opened the vehicle, reuniting the 5-month-old baby with their family. A heartwarming rescue by the CPBA heroes.
For more Costa Blanca South news click here
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.