News In Brief: Costa Cálida

Image: San Pedro del PInatar Town Hall
Artful Retirement
AFTER a career in the military, Cayetano Ruiz Mialdea has turned to painting in retirement, dedicating all his time to this newfound passion. His exhibition, ‘Serendipity in Colour,’ is on display at the Casa de Cultura Art Gallery in San Pedro del Pinatar until November 24. Don’t miss it!
GET up close to major sporting milestones through clay figures at the ‘Plastihistoria del Deporte’ exhibition by Fundación Educa. Witness iconic moments like the first Spanish cycling tour and the 2010 FIFA World Cup. Visit the Museo Arqueológico Enrique Escudero de Castro in Cartagena. Open until January 15.
THE renowned band Abbey Road presents ‘The Beatles Show,’. This two-hour show, featuring four distinct outfits and a dazzling display of lights and projections, promises a one-of-a-kind Beatles experience in Europe. Catch it at El Batel Auditorium in Cartagena on November 12 at 7:30 PM.
DON’T miss the Kyiv Ballet company performing The Corsair and Swan Lake at the beautiful Teatro Romea in Murcia City on November 15 and 16 respectively. Tickets start from €20 and are available to purchase on the website www.teatroromea.es
AN elderly woman tragically lost her life in Alguazas after a vicious attack by her neighbour’s two dogs. The 96-year-old victim succumbed to her injuries in the hospital, where she fought for five days. This heartbreaking incident highlights the need for responsible pet ownership and community safety.
FOUR people were injured in a three-vehicle accident on A-30 near Lorquí. The victims, aged 21 to 35, were transported to hospitals in Murcia. The traffic accident occurred around 6 am on Sunday, October 29 near the El Saladar industrial park, as reported by 112 emergency services.
