Another nail in cash’s coffin?

Bank of Spain survey into support for digital currency
The European Central Bank has confirmed that it plans to push ahead with the digital euro and the Bank of Spain is not only supportive but six months ahead of other banks.
It is clear that the Spain’s Socialist Government (which is currently acting in a caretaker role) doesn’t believe that ‘cash is king’ which is why it introduced laws to stop cash payments in excess of €2,000 and then €1,000.
It is difficult to trace the movement of cash and many banks like the concept of a cashless society as they can benefit by charging merchants for every transaction made by card or transfer.
It is interesting that the Bank of Spain, whilst still in favour of the digital euro, has been sounding out public opinion and had market research company IPSOS undertake two tiny surveys of just 1,600 members of the general public and small businesses about their attitude to digital payment.
Whilst the powers that be may have been surprised by the answers they received; it seems unlikely that they will be swayed from the path of digitalisation.
Just 20 per cent of the public admitted to knowing anything about the digital euro and a similar number of businesses indicated that they would be likely to accept payment by this method whilst 65 per cent (7 per cent more than those responded to a similar survey in 2022) said they positively didn’t intend to accept the digital euro.
Even in the most pro digital age group (18 to 24) only 36 per cent said they were likely to use the currency and this percentage declined as the ages rose with a nominal 7 per cent of those older than 65 being in favour.
Whilst the digital euro may be useful for use in major transactions between large organisations, it seems unlikely that you will be invited to pay for your beer and tapas with digital euros in the foreseeable future.
