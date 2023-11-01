British Expats In Malaga Stunned By Astronomical Water Bills

By John Ensor • Updated: 01 Nov 2023 • 14:04

Image of household tap. Credit: Chuchawan/Shutterstock.com

AMID a long, hot summer, with reservoirs running critically low, Spanish residents are keenly aware that water is a precious commodity, but imagine receiving a water bill amounting to €73,640!

Gillian, a 66-year-old retired British expatriate residing in La Viñuela, Malaga, was left in shock after being handed a hefty bill for her water consumption, according to GB News.

This wasn’t an ordinary bill. The town hall of La Viñuela presented her with two quarterly bills that reached a staggering combined total of €73,640, approximately £64,000. The bill claimed that over six months, Gillian and her husband Tom had consumed 2.6 million cubic litres of water, the equivalent of just over 600 litres per hour.

‘I couldn’t believe it at first when I saw I owed €73,640. I just felt raw panic. I’ve been overwhelmed with stress since I saw the bill last month,’ Gillian shared with British media.

Others Residents Receive Huge Bills

But Gillian wasn’t alone. Reportedly, over 100 residents, including British, Spanish and Belgian in the region have been grappling with exorbitant water bills. In comparison, her other two bills amounted to a mere €15.48 (£13.46) and €14.18 (£12.33). A fellow British neighbour faced a similar predicament when he received a bill for €43,000, which is roughly £37,375.

Seeking Legal Advice

While the couple is not averse to settling their dues, they firmly believe that being charged €70,000 is unjust. ‘I’m not refusing to pay for the water. We’re just refusing to pay €70,000. We don’t have the money and even if we did, it’s still entirely wrong,’ said Gillian.

After seeking legal counsel, there’s speculation that someone might have been illegally tapping into their water supply, another theory is that the water meters themselves or connecting pipework are faulty.