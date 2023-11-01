British woman on Alicante’s Orihuela Costa survives horror crash after car drives down wrong lane of N332

By Chris King • Updated: 01 Nov 2023 • 23:58

Image of Dawn and Stephen Maher on Orihuela Costa. Credit: GoFundMe on Facebook

A 50-year-old British woman living in the Alicante province of Spain suffered life-altering injuries when her car was involved in a horrific accident with another vehicle.

Originally from Stockport in England, on October 17, Dawn Maher was on her way to Alicante Airport to pick up a friend when the accident occurred.

As reported by her 59-year-old husband Stephen, at around 8:30 pm, a car suddenly appeared on the wrong side of the N332 and collided with Dawn’s car.

The mother of three was subsequently rushed to the ICU unit at Hospital Vega Baja where she was admitted in a critical condition and intubated, he continued.

Stephen explained in a post on Facebook that the police had confirmed Dawn’s innocence in the collision. His wife remained in the medical facility but on October 23 was finally able to breathe without the ventilator and was even able to speak.

Writing on a GoFundMe page that was set up by Robyn Maher, Stephen revealed that his had wife sustained: ‘a lot of breaks and fractures including her neck, which will be in a brace for months, left arm, ribs, and worst of all, both legs, which have multiple fractures. Aside from that, thank God all her internal organs are okay and her brain is completely fine’.

‘We have no idea how long her recovery is going to take or what her life is going to look like with the damage to her legs but we do know it’s going to be a long road and I hate to ask but we will need all the financial support we can get because neither of us will be working for a while’, Stephen added.

In another post on Tuesday, October 31, Stephen praised the care that the ICU staff had given his wife. He happily revealed that Dawn had even managed to wiggle her toes that morning.

She is in the care of ICU here in Spain and the staff are absolutely fantastic. Not only have they saved her life but miraculously her legs too and today despite surgery on her right leg yesterday and a painful afternoon, she wiggled her right toes this morning.

‘Baby steps i would like to thank each and every one of you that have sent love and wishes, prayed for Dawn, donated money, dropped off cards, delivered food to our door, picked up family from airports, and been a shoulder for me to cry on. The list of thank you’s is endless x’, Stephen wrote.

Dawn and Stephen moved to Spain in 2017 and settled on the Orihuela Costa where she worked as a carer in Finca La Castellana, an animal rescue and welfare charity, while Steve worked in the charities shop.