Published: 01 Nov 2023 • 19:54
Calpe Warns Residents: Beware of Impersonators Performing Gas Checks. Image: Ayuntamiento de Calpe.
In a recent alert, Calpe Council has raised a red flag for its residents, highlighting a concerning issue that has surfaced in the community.
The warning revolves around a dubious individual allegedly conducting gas checks within private residences, primarily targeting elderly homeowners.
However, the truth is far from reassuring as Calpe Council unequivocally denies any involvement in such activities.
The message from the Council is crystal clear: “Calpe Council does not perform gas checks on residential properties.”
To safeguard your home and your peace of mind, the Council advises residents to exercise caution and diligence.
Their recommendation is: “Never grant access to your home to anyone claiming to be conducting gas checks unless you have previously applied for such a service through the proper channels.”
Instead, the Council urges residents to reach out directly to their gas supplier company for any legitimate gas-related concerns.
